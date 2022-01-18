Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $376,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CDLX traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.06. 408,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,807. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.39.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 123.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,554,000 after buying an additional 384,974 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 414.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 27.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after acquiring an additional 26,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

