Insider Selling: Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) CMO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $54,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ujjwal Dhoot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $60,900.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $62,700.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DXLG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. 350,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $347.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.44. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $121.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $6,096,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,565,000. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

