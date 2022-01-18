Insider Selling: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) SVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,280. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,384,000 after acquiring an additional 132,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,615,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,687,000 after purchasing an additional 172,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,011,000 after purchasing an additional 110,830 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 150.9% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 900,649 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

