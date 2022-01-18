Insider Selling: Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CEO Sells 6,572 Shares of Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ESNT traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.30. 552,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,911. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,037,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Essent Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESNT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

