Insider Selling: Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) CEO Sells 1,290 Shares of Stock

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $48.85. 143,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,426. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.53. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

NWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

