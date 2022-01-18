Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.45. 464,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,567. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $793.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.03.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after buying an additional 927,377 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,780,000 after buying an additional 106,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,884,000 after buying an additional 101,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after buying an additional 240,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

