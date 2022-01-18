Insights Network Market Capitalization Tops $3.43 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $1,612.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00054347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 289,266,027 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

