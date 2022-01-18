InsurAce Hits Market Cap of $41.23 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. InsurAce has a total market cap of $41.23 million and $2.07 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00059388 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00069533 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.00 or 0.07451886 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,299.97 or 0.99941192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00067393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007661 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

