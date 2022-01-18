Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.47

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.47 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 4800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $62.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

