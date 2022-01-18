Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $55.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IART. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of IART stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,640. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,586 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $453,899,000 after acquiring an additional 44,050 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $274,060,000 after buying an additional 1,061,750 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,750,361 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $187,685,000 after buying an additional 50,912 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1,774.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,097,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after buying an additional 1,986,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $95,665,000 after buying an additional 160,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

