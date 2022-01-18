Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.53

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.53 and last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 33200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITR. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.18.

The stock has a market cap of C$156.51 million and a PE ratio of -3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra Resources (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

