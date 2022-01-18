Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Down 31.0% in December

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 153,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of IFS stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 49,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,246. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.20. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $253.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.25 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 39.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 55.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth $363,000. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.