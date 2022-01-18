International Media Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 25th (NASDAQ:IMAQU)

International Media Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IMAQU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 25th. International Media Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:IMAQU opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. International Media Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,803,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,457,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,090,000.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.