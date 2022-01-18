Internet of People (IOP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. Internet of People has a market cap of $44,292.22 and $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet of People has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 109.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Internet of People Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.