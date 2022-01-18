Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.32

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and traded as low as $20.10. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 500 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITPOF. TD Securities cut their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 5.19%.

About Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

