Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Million

Equities analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will post $3.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 million to $3.70 million. Intrusion posted sales of $1.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year sales of $8.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 million to $9.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.25 million, with estimates ranging from $15.65 million to $16.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 261.81% and a negative return on equity of 167.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrusion by 4.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intrusion by 72.4% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 440,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 185,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intrusion by 313.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 211,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intrusion by 88.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

