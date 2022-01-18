Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 26,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 287,010 shares.The stock last traded at $22.91 and had previously closed at $22.73.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17.

Get Invesco DB Base Metals Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.