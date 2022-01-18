Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,960. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $77.75 and a 52 week high of $103.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

