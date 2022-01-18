Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.38

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.38 and last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 6547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0507 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 19,556 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 75,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

