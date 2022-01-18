Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $39,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $375.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,056,703. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $392.58 and its 200-day moving average is $378.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

