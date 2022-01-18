Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $67.47

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.47 and last traded at $67.51, with a volume of 218581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.35 and its 200-day moving average is $84.83.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 121.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.