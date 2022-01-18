Investec Lowers Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) to Hold

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. Aviva has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $12.06.

Get Aviva alerts:

About Aviva

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.