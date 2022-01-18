Investec Lowers Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) to Hold

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. Aviva has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $12.06.
About Aviva
