Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/13/2022 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $50.00 to $30.00.

1/13/2022 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $30.00.

1/12/2022 – DraftKings had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $27.00.

1/5/2022 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

1/4/2022 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $51.00.

12/23/2021 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2021 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at CBRE Group, Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

DKNG stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44.

Get DraftKings Inc alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 745,525 shares of company stock worth $34,413,940 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,361,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 1,007.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.