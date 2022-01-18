Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for OrganiGram (OGI)

OrganiGram (TSE: OGI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/12/2022 – OrganiGram was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$3.00.
- 1/12/2022 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.65 to C$3.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2022 – OrganiGram had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/7/2022 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$4.00 to C$2.25. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/22/2021 – OrganiGram had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/30/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$3.83 to C$3.49. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/25/2021 – OrganiGram was given a new C$5.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$3.75 to C$3.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$2.65.
- 11/24/2021 –
- 11/19/2021 – OrganiGram was given a new C$5.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of OGI stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,177. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$602.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$24.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.