Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for OrganiGram (OGI)

OrganiGram (TSE: OGI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/12/2022 – OrganiGram was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$3.00.

1/12/2022 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.65 to C$3.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – OrganiGram had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$4.00 to C$2.25. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/22/2021 – OrganiGram had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$3.83 to C$3.49. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2021 – OrganiGram was given a new C$5.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$3.75 to C$3.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$2.65.

11/19/2021 – OrganiGram was given a new C$5.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OGI stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,177. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$602.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$24.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

