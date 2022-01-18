Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR: HLE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/14/2022 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €61.00 ($69.32) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/14/2022 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($68.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/13/2022 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($68.18) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/13/2022 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($68.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/5/2022 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($68.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/4/2022 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.96 ($69.27) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/29/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.96 ($69.27) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/6/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($68.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/30/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €61.00 ($69.32) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

HLE traded down €0.16 ($0.18) on Tuesday, reaching €64.04 ($72.77). 26,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,303. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €44.24 ($50.27) and a twelve month high of €68.72 ($78.09). The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion and a PE ratio of 14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €61.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €60.61.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

