Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,527 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,436% compared to the average volume of 425 call options.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter worth $864,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 83,165 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 306.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 490,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 369,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 189,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

