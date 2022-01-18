Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,462 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,387% compared to the average daily volume of 99 put options.

MBB traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.28. 3,409,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,682. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

