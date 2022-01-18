IONChain 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,290.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One IONChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IONChain has a total market cap of $424,236.65 and $3,290.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IONChain has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00054315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

