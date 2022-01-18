iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the December 15th total of 424,100 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:IPW traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. 51,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,352. iPower has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Equities analysts predict that iPower will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iPower by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in iPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iPower by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 7.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

