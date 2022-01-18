IQeon Hits Market Capitalization of $14.93 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $14.93 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IQeon has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for about $2.72 or 0.00006412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00054347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

