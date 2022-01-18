IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $412,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of IRMD stock traded down $3.50 on Tuesday, hitting $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 106,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $50.88.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

IRMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the third quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in IRadimed by 162.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the third quarter worth $238,000. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

