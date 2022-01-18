iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $167.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $129.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IRTC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.08.

Shares of IRTC opened at $141.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 97.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,863,000 after purchasing an additional 63,605 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,334,000 after purchasing an additional 212,601 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

