Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.15. 4,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 170,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Compass Point started coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Iris Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

