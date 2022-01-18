Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) Short Interest Update

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ISAA traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. 4,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,522. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.01. Iron Spark I has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th.

About Iron Spark I

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

