ironSource (NYSE:IS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.30

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 9844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

IS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Macquarie raised ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ironSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth $187,956,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in ironSource by 9,773.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,807 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in ironSource by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,644,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,317 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,066,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,960,000. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ironSource (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

