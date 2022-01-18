iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Stock Price Down 1.8%

iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.39 and last traded at $28.39. 3,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 7,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,133,000.

