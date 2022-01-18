iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,040 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $58,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $74.83. The stock had a trading volume of 992,765 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average of $76.82. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

