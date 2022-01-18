iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Acquired by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TimeScale Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYG. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $194,383,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,449,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,796 shares during the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% during the second quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 1,435,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 659,898 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,396,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,037,000 after acquiring an additional 280,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $16,503,000.

NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.79. 465,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,374,180. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $88.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

