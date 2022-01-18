iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $127.87

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $127.87 and last traded at $127.93, with a volume of 15042348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.16.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 53,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

