iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 62,720 shares.The stock last traded at $49.30 and had previously closed at $49.82.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $3.361 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.
iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDY)
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
