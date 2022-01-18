iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 62,720 shares.The stock last traded at $49.30 and had previously closed at $49.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $3.361 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

