iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.41

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.41 and last traded at $49.41, with a volume of 4303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.01.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 74,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGOV)

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

