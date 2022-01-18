iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $130.61

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $130.61 and last traded at $130.78, with a volume of 97758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.69 and a 200-day moving average of $144.54.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after acquiring an additional 66,167 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 472,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 103,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.