iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $68.78

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.78 and last traded at $69.03, with a volume of 81920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.18.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JKF. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

