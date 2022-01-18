iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 1,669.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,252 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,342,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,561,000 after buying an additional 176,575 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,185,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,240,000 after buying an additional 167,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,353,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,238,000 after buying an additional 80,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,276,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,382,000 after buying an additional 80,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascendant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REM stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36.

