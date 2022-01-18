iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.72

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.72 and traded as high as $35.24. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $35.01, with a volume of 76,010 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 117,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,015,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the third quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 18,045.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 19,309 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

