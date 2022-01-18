iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 253,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,945,370 shares.The stock last traded at $67.07 and had previously closed at $67.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,081,000 after purchasing an additional 604,195 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 782.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,217,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,240 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,171,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,614,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 91.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,148,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,199,000 after buying an additional 549,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 847,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

