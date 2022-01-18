iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,435,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,574 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.68% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $166,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after buying an additional 696,922 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,420,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,887,000 after buying an additional 456,326 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,750,000 after buying an additional 409,742 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,250. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.17 and its 200-day moving average is $116.59. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

