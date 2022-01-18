iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $57.27

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.27 and last traded at $57.27, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.35.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $344,000.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

