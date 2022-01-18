iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $16,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 179.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 839,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,244,000 after buying an additional 539,000 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 91,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period.

IGV opened at $357.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $404.44 and its 200-day moving average is $409.79. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

