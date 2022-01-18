iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $264.64

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $264.64 and last traded at $265.55, with a volume of 2488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.61.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.65 and its 200 day moving average is $299.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,730,000 after acquiring an additional 866,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,542,000 after buying an additional 682,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 364.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 357,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,874,000 after buying an additional 280,378 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 117.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 261,719 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

